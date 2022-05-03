Sherman Ordean Sherm Fjalstad

OWATONNA — Sherman Fjalstad, 87 passed away on May 2, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra Fjalstad. They shared 60 years of marriage together.
Born January 6, 1935 to Irene and Gunder Fjalstad on the family farm in the house his grandfather built in Edmore, North Dakota. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1953 and received a bachelor's degree in economics from Mankato State University in 1957. He served in the US Army, from 1957 to 1959 stationed in Germany. He began his 35 year professional career in 1959 at Federated Insurance as an Underwriter and Underwriting Training Manager and retired in 1994 as Federated's Corporate Communication and Industrial Relations Manager.
Confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, he later served on various committees and commissions as well as serving as a Deacon and Usher for over 50 years at the Church.
A past member of the Exchange Club and the Elks Club Owatonna, he also volunteered with the Junior Achievement Program in Owatonna. A past Director on the Owatonna Library Board and the Library Foundation, he also served as the Executive Director of the Owatonna Foundation.
An accomplished golfer, he was as proud of his ability to continue to shoot his age for the past 15 years, as he was of his eight hole-in-ones he posted during his playing career.
A proud Norwegian with a strong faith he leaves a legacy of commitment and dedication to his family and his community. He is survived by his wife Sandra, Daughter Lisa (Matt) Kottke, Son Jon (Carol) Fjalstad; Grandchildren Caleb (Maddy) Kottke, Sarah (Jacob) Ehresmann, Molly and Jack Fjalstad; Great-Grandchildren Paislee and Jamison Sherman Kottke; and sister Mona (Larry) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne.
Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday May 6, 2022 and at Trinity Lutheran Church one hour before the funeral.
Memorials are preferred to the Owatonna Foundation, or to Trinity Lutheran Church. To leave an online message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sherman Fjalstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.