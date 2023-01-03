KASSON — Shawn T. Lewis, 57, from Kasson passed away peacefully at his home after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 23rd, 1965, in Cresco, IA. Shawn was the eldest son of Elgin Jr. and Connie Lewis. He graduated as valedictorian from Leonard High-School (Leonard, Texas) in 1983 and earned his accounting degree from East Texas State University in 1987.
Shawn returned to the Midwest and married Christy Eischens in 1990. To this union with his former spouse, three daughters were born: Laney, Jacie, and Brooklyn. Shawn was an incredibly proud father.
He met his forever partner Julie in 2013. They married in 2017. To this union a loving blended family was created with Shawn's girls and Julies's daughter, Kayla, and son, Cory. Shawn also gained two grandchildren, Karlee and Keegan, whom he enjoyed immensely.
Shawn began his tenure with AgStar/Compeer in December of 2006 as a Sr. Accounting Technician. Over the years he also held the titles of Account Consultant, Sr. Credit Analyst, Sr. Financial Analyst, Credit Analyst, Sr. Financial Services Officer, Loan Officer and held the position of Finance Officer until December 2021 when his health deemed it necessary to take leave. He was immensely trusted by his clients and beloved by his Compeer family.
Shawn spent his life working hard throughout the week and adventuring with his wife on the weekends. Together, they cherished spending time with family on the pontoon, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, enjoying family dinners at home, and relaxing in lawn chairs on the driveway. Shawn spent countless hours in his garden, making sure his harvest would be plentiful and ready for canning salsa. He enjoyed taking long drives around the Midwest, as he took in the scenery while making memories with his family. He showed his love through being present in his family's lives.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Julie Lewis; his daughters Laney Lewis (Joel Finnicum), Jacie Lewis (Ryan Buckingham), Brooklyn Skogen (Levi Skogen), and Kayla Dukart; his son Cory Speer (Katlyn Waldee); his grandchildren Karlee and Keegan; brother Shane Lewis (Natalie Lewis) and sister Melissa Johnson (Brian Johnson). Shawn was reunited with his parents in Heaven, Elgin Jr. and Connie Lewis.
Shawn's loving and generous spirit will live on through his decision to donate his body to Mayo Clinic's anatomical bequest program. He will serve as a teacher for health science students and researchers mastering the complex anatomy of the human body. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at Community Celebration Church in Kasson, MN. Visitation will be held from 10am until noon, and will be followed by a service and luncheon. Shawn and his family would feel blessed by donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers to honor his memory