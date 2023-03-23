Sharon Kay Gallentine

OWATONNA — Sharon Kay Gallentine, 80, of Owatonna, died March 17 in Apache Junction, Arizona. She was born November 18, 1942, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Mildred (Corson) Thorson. She attended Rose Creek School and graduated in the class of 1960. Sharon's first job was at the Credit Bureau in Austin.

