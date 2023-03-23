OWATONNA — Sharon Kay Gallentine, 80, of Owatonna, died March 17 in Apache Junction, Arizona. She was born November 18, 1942, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Mildred (Corson) Thorson. She attended Rose Creek School and graduated in the class of 1960. Sharon's first job was at the Credit Bureau in Austin.
On July 28, 1962, she married Ellsworth (Worth) Gallentine at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. After their move to Albert Lea, she worked at 1st Federal Savings and Loan until 1974 when Worth accepted a transfer to Owatonna with his job and Sharon also transferred with the Savings and Loan (currently Premier Bank). She also worked for Norwest Bank for 2 years prior to going to Viracon until her retirement in 2003. Sharon enjoyed hardanger, weaving baskets, making dolls, making greeting cards, camping, playing cards, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She volunteered on many projects at her church, St. John Lutheran. In 2011 they began spending winters in Arizona.
She is survived by her husband, Worth Gallentine, of Owatonna; children, Debra Gallentine of Owatonna, MN; Michael (Ann) Gallentine of Owatonna. She is also survived by sisters Gail (Lyle) Kimpton, Lake Crystal, MN, Ruth Mitchell, Austin, MN, Carol (Dan) Pierce, Brownsdale, MN, brothers, Roger Thorson, West Deptford, NJ, Thomas (Judy) Thorson, Kilkenny, MN, sisters-in-law Barbara Stone, Lyle, MN, and Joyce Rife, Foley, MN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Thorson, two sisters, Delores Baldwin and Darlene Lavoie, brothers-in-law, Marvin Stone, Allan Rife, Willie Lavoie, and David Baldwin, and sister-in-law, Joan Thorson.
Visitation will be at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave, Owatonna, MN on April 8th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Lunch will be served after the service. Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church of Owatonna.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Gallentine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.