OWATONNA — Sharon E. Friesen, age 79 of Owatonna, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.
Sharon Elaine Friesen, the daughter of Harlan and Gertrude (Maas) Wutschke, was born on November 18, 1943, in Faribault. She grew up in Faribault, graduating from Bethlehem Academy. Sharon worked as an office assistant for various companies. On June 22, 1963, she was married to David Friesen at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. She was active in the Owatonna Gun Club with David. Sharon enjoyed spending time with family and friends, baking,playing cards,snowmobiling, dancing with David, reading and word searches. She was known for her Special K bars, coffee cake and Dave and Mike's Christmas cut-outs.
She is survived by her husband David"Gramps"Friesen of Owatonna, children Mike (and Janet) Friesen of Owatonna, Colleen Friesen of Faribault, grandchildren Teigen (and Adam) Kline, Katie (and Chris) Haakonson, great grandchildren Harper and Palmer Haakonson. She is survived by her brother Roger (and Karen) Wutschke of Faribault. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marion Burmeister.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday December 2, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Friday before the service at Michaelson Funeral Home.
