Sharon Elaine Friesen

OWATONNA — Sharon E. Friesen, age 79 of Owatonna, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.

Service information

Dec 2
Visitation
Friday, December 2, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Dec 2
Memorial Service
Friday, December 2, 2022
3:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
