Sandy I. Rickerl

OWATONNA — Sandy Irene Rickerl, 67, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandy Rickerl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
OWATONNA — Sandy Irene Rickerl, 67, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
She was born September 28, 1955 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of Shirly and Irene (Flugum) Sletten. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1974.
On May 3, 1975, she was united in marriage to Ted Rickerl at Moland Lutheran Church. The couple made their home in Owatonna where they raised their two daughters, Heather and Holly.
Sandy worked at West Hills for nearly 45 years. She was an administrative assistant in Building Inspection.
Sandy loved to read, listen to music and play piano, travel, sew, shop, ride her beloved Harley Davidson trike, wood restoration projects, and spend time with family. She kept her 5 brothers and the rest of the family in line, raised 2 strong-willed daughters, was a loving partner to Ted for 47+ years, and a doting grandmother to Roslyn and Nolan. Sandy cherished her friends like family. She was a steadfast supporter of military veterans and served in the Patriot Guard, along with fully supporting EMS professionals. She spent 45 years working as a public servant, and was always willing to lend a helping hand, so it is no surprise to her family that Sandy chose to be an organ donor.
To be an organ donor is the one wish her family is 100% sure of after Sandy's passing. We carry great hope in this dark time that others may benefit from her bodily gifts.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ted Rickerl of Owatonna; daughters, Heather Rickerl (Kat Werchouski) of Superior, WI and Holly Rickerl (Timothy Pearson) of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Roslyn and Nolan Pearson of Maple Grove; siblings, Steve (Sherry) Sletten of Owatonna, Art (Maureen) Sletten of Utica, Eric (Sara) Sletten of Owatonna, Oscar (Jackie) Sletten of Owatonna and Brian Sletten of Owatonna and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by parents, Shirly and Irene and infant siblings, Scott and Lisa Kaye.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Sunday, December 18th from 2:00-5:00 PM and at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with The Reverend Amanda Floy officiating. Interment will be in the East Freeborn Cemetery, rural Albert Lea. Livestream the funeral at: https://wearelivetoday.com/sandy-rickerl
Memorials are preferred to Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer's Association or American Diabetes Association.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.