OWATONNA — Sandra J. Blaha, 74, of Owatonna, passed away on August 15th, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House.
She was born Iowa to E. F. Jay and Ina Mae (Coffin) Jessen. Sandra grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1966. She continued her education at the Minnesota School of Business. After graduating she met David Blaha, and the couple were married on July 15th, 1967. They were married until David's passing in 2004.
Sandra worked for Federated Insurance for over 40 years before her retirement in 2012. After she retired, Sandra volunteered at the Steele County History Center. David and Sandra liked to tend to their big garden together taking care of their hostas and lilies. She was an avid reader and loved to bake and sew in her free time.
She is survived by her sister Lana Johnston, of Owatonna; many in-laws and nieces and nephews; and her dachshund Molly.
She was proceed in death by her husband David Blaha.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Homestead Hospice House for their care in the final days, and to the Blaha family for all the love, support and care throughout this journey.
Funeral services will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Friday August 19th at 1PM, with a visitation happening one hour prior to the service. There will be a time of fellowship following the service. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Blaha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
