Sandra Elizabeth Conti

OWATONNA — On Saturday, July 15, 2022, Sandee passed away at home in the presence of her family.
On March 31, 1948, she was born to Alice and Daniel Dodge and spent her youth growing up in Reading, Massachusetts. In 1969 she married John Conti and began a family. In 1991, John's position at OTC brought the family to Owatonna, MN.
Sandee loved spending time with her friends and family. Whether it was trips to the beach, an afternoon visiting over tea, organizing a hayride, throwing a 50’s party, or playing go fish with her grandkids she enjoyed life’s moments. Sandee was known for her pleasant personality, genuine smile, and at times good ol’ hijinks! She loved good, clean fun! (The Kangaroo Suit at Boston Mass General Hospital, the cannonball in the hotel pool, Helga the Nurse….)
Over the years Sandee worked in various positions in the restaurant industry. Later in life she took a job at the Owatonna Mayo Clinic Lab Reception Desk. After many years there, she moved to the Ophthalmology/Dermatology Desk. Her kind nature, personal interest in others, and that fantastic smile were a gift to those she worked with and helped.
Sandee lived her faith. It molded her for the better and gave her a strong hope for the future. She relied on that faith during difficult times in life and it helped her endure. She did not fear death, knowing she was just going to sleep. She knew we would see her again soon in the resurrection.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda Boland. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Conti. She will be missed dearly by her husband and by her children Nicole (Bret) Schwalbe, Danielle (Rick) Spaar, Chad (Alex) Conti; and her grandchildren Alexandra Schwalbe, Jack (Hanna) Schwalbe, Luke Schwalbe, Taylor (Broc) Whitney and Logan Spaar.
A Memorial Talk will be held on July 30, 2022, at 2pm, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Owatonna, MN. Zoom information is available by contacting Nicole Schwalbe or Danielle Spaar.
