Ryan Bradley Braun

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THROUGH EARLY
THURSDAY...
.Snowfall will continue through the rest of the night, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected near
sunrise. An additional 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is
expected through Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations will
range from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a
west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central
Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions are expected through sunrise Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout
conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep,
making travel nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5
to 8 inches. Storm total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
BURNSVILLE — Ryan Braun passed away on February 18, 2023, in Burnsville, MN. He is survived by his beloved wife Megan; parents Dawn and Brad; his sister Jaime Goberville, husband JT, their sons Brady and Blake; his brother Cole Braun, wife Elise, their children: Adelaide, Louis and Raymond. He is also survived by Megan's parents Tammy and Terry Ebeling; as well as Megan's siblings: Michael Ebeling, wife Heather, their children Logan, Liam, Ava and Aidan; Melissa Jenkins, husband Aaron, their children Archer, Jack and Dominic; Emily Anderson, husband Jake, their son August; Laura Chadderdon, husband Nick, their son Henry. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lauretta and Ed Erie, paternal grandparents Florence and Al Braun and his uncle Dale Wilkens.
Ryan was born in Minot, ND. As a child, Ryan was always curious, with a twinkle in his eye that everyone loved. From escaping his crib to repelling down the side of the house with dog leashes, Ryan had an adventurous spirit that he never lost.
Ryan loved his family above all else. He formed lifelong friendships with his cousins and enjoyed playing fantasy football with them year after year. Ryan loved to travel and looked forward to taking vacations to visit relatives all over the country. He never passed up an opportunity to meet family for snowboarding, hunting, concerts, great food or exploring the world.
When Ryan moved to Minneapolis, he found his perfect match and the love of his life in Megan. He never seemed as happy and fulfilled as he was when they were together, whether they were traveling, cooking dinner, or riding bikes. They loved taking out their boat, exploring new lakes and soaking up the sun while Ryan fished. Ryan was a beloved uncle, always entertaining his nieces and nephews. He'll be the best guardian angel to all of them.
While he had a playful and fun side, Ryan also had a truly caring heart that drew people in. He will be deeply missed in so many ways; we will carry his love for life and family with us always.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home. A private memorial service will follow.