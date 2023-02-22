Ryan Bradley Braun

BURNSVILLE — Ryan Braun passed away on February 18, 2023, in Burnsville, MN. He is survived by his beloved wife Megan; parents Dawn and Brad; his sister Jaime Goberville, husband JT, their sons Brady and Blake; his brother Cole Braun, wife Elise, their children: Adelaide, Louis and Raymond. He is also survived by Megan's parents Tammy and Terry Ebeling; as well as Megan's siblings: Michael Ebeling, wife Heather, their children Logan, Liam, Ava and Aidan; Melissa Jenkins, husband Aaron, their children Archer, Jack and Dominic; Emily Anderson, husband Jake, their son August; Laura Chadderdon, husband Nick, their son Henry. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lauretta and Ed Erie, paternal grandparents Florence and Al Braun and his uncle Dale Wilkens.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Saturday, February 25, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
Feb 25
Private Service
Saturday, February 25, 2023
5:00PM
Brick-Meger Funeral Home
1603 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060-4021
