OWATONNA — Ryan Andrew Jirele of Owatonna, MN, passed away at St. Mary's in Rochester on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the age of 35 after a faith-filled battle with an aggressive illness. Family and a few close friends were present.
Ryan was born on August 24, 1987 to Robert and Naomi Jirele in Owatonna with eyes wide open, showing us immediately his love for learning. His caring and compassionate nature was evident even as a young boy. Whether it was tending to a bird with a broken wing, observing the world around him, or taking care of his pet ferret, Miss Stewart. He attended El Shaddai School from Kindergarten until Graduation in May of 2006. Adventurous, creative, and idealistic are three words that described him in his school years. He had a God-given gift to look beyond the common and nurture the potential for beauty and truth.
Ryan found grace through Jesus Christ, and at the age of 21 he fully dedicated his life to serving God and people. His willingness to meet the needs of family members and strangers alike was unmatched. You'd always find him gardening with Grandma, gathering people together for a meal, or caring for his nieces and nephews. God's love and kindness within his own life inspired him to keep prayer at the center of every relationship.
Ryan was continually striving to better himself and the people around him. He wasn't content with the status quo. He desired to have the hard conversations with others to spark growth. A trip to Israel to walk where Jesus walked solidified his desires for deep friendship and healthy community. He understood that his vulnerability offered others the opportunity to be real. These intentional actions created a strong, joyful, God-honoring circle of friends. Who, along with family, will carry on his legacy.
Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vic and Hattie Jirele, and his uncle, John Janning.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Robert and Naomi Jirele; sisters Nicole (Dylan) Vangen and Caitlin (Jeremy) Bartsch; brothers Christopher Jirele, Jared (Dory) Jirele, and Jacob (Caitlin) Jirele; maternal grandparents, Ron and Glenda Janning; nieces Cadence, Karis, Atley, Adrienne, Selah, and Norah; nephews Carter, Graham, Walter, and Conrad; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Ryan's Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 4:00pm at Destiny Christian Church in Owatonna, MN. The family invites everyone to share a meal together at the church following the service.
Memorials are preferred to the family to be used at a later date to honor Ryan's life.