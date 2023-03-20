Ryan Andrew Jirele

OWATONNA — Ryan Andrew Jirele of Owatonna, MN, passed away at St. Mary's in Rochester on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the age of 35 after a faith-filled battle with an aggressive illness. Family and a few close friends were present.

Service information

Mar 26
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 26, 2023
4:00PM
Destiny Christian Church
2515 Harvest Lane NW
Owatonna, MN 55060
Mar 26
Reception
Sunday, March 26, 2023
5:00PM
Destiny Christian Church
2515 Harvest Lane NW
Owatonna, MN 55060
