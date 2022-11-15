Ruth Grunklee

RED WING — Ruth Marie (Hartle) Grunklee, 93, of Red Wing passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Lake City Care Center. Ruth brought a smile to everyone's face that she encountered, with her kind heart, dogged determination, and quirky sense of humor. Ruth was blessed with a loving husband of 73 years, 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Thursday, November 17, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Mahn Family Funeral Home
602 Plum Street P.O. Box 111
Red Wing, MN 55066
