Rosella I. Elmore

SAUK RAPIDS — Rosella Irene Elmore, 90, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Owatonna, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
She was born May 7, 1932 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of William and Irene (Kubat) Elsner. She graduated from Medford High School. She joined the United States Army where she served until her honorable discharge. While in the military, she met and married Clifford Elmore. Rosella worked as Josten's and was a homemaker raising her eight children.
She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was active in the St. Agnes Guild and the Catholic Daughters. She was also active in the community serving with the PTA at Roosevelt School, the Jaycees and organized Christmas parties for the residents of nursing homes. She and her husband, Clifford were awarded the Book of Golden Deeds in 1978. She lived by the well-known motto, "Service to mankind is the best work of life".
She is survived by her children, Clifford (Connie) Elmore of Owatonna, Debbie Broughten of Owatonna, Kathy Nelson (Matt Firebaugh) of Owatonna, Beth (Todd) Palmer of Lincoln, NE, Patricia (Paul) McIntyre of St. Joseph, Lottie Elmore (Derrick Edwards) of Owatonna and Jim Elmore of Faribault; son-in-law, Dale Wacek of Claremont; 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and sisters Patricia Glenn of Maryland and Evelyn (Don) Enzenauer of Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene; husband, Clifford Elmore; daughter, Susan Wacek; grandson, Richard Wacek and siblings, William, James, Elizabeth and Vincent.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Sunday, December 4th from 4:00-7:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00-11:00 AM. A funeral services will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Livestream of the funeral service will be available at: https://wearelivetoday.com/rosella-elmore. Interment with military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
