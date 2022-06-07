Ronald Quinten Mahlman

OWATONNA — Ronald Q. Mahlman, age 74, of Owatonna, died on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Owatonna Hospital.
Ronald Quentin Mahlman, the son of Quentin and Kathleen (Thurnau) Mahlman, was born on June 7, 1947, in Owatonna. He and his family moved to Kenyon in 1955, living there until they moved to Rochester in 1960. He graduated from John Marshall high School in 1965. He married Bev Badger in Rochester in July of 1967. They were later divorced in 1976. He served in the U.S Navy from May 5, 1966 until February 10, 1970. He served in Vietnam aboard the USS Sacramento AOE1. After his discharge he worked for 30 years as a cook and baker at several restaurants and supper clubs in Minnesota including the Faribault Eagles Club from 1984 to 1986 and the Owatonna Eagles from 1986 until 1990. He started working at Truth Hardware in September of 1991 and retired on February 24, 2009. He was united in marriage to Virginia Goblirsch on February 29, 1992, in Owatonna. Virginia died on October 16, 1995. He then married Carol Anderson on January 6, 1996, in Medford. He loved fishing, spending much time at LeMieux's Resort on Cedar Lake in Faribault. He was a life member of VFW Post 3723 and member of American Legion Post 77.
He is survived by his wife Carol Mahlman of Owatonna; 2 sons, Chad Mahlman of Medford, WI and Jason (and Kimberly) Mahlman of Lakeville; daughter Tami (and Brian) Meyer of Kansas City, MO; three grandchildren, Tyler, Riley and Gabriella; 4 step sons, Earl Goblirsch, Kevin Anderson Steven Anderson and Gary (and Lyrae) Goblirsch; four step-grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Sarah and Nicki. He is also survived by his brother Randy (and Corrine) Mahlman of Owatonna, Nephew David Mahlman (and Matt Vortherms) and niece Amy (and Kevin) Chindlund. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Michaelson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna with Military Honors provided by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit.
