Ronald Harold Harten

PHOENIX, AZ — Ronald Harold Harten was born on May 4, 1937 in Grand Junction, Iowa. He died July 20, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ. He was the oldest son of Harold and Edna Harten. He attended Beaver and Farnhamville, Iowa schools. After graduating from Farnhamville High School in 1955, he attended the Americanna University of Beauty Culture in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in June 1956. He was employed by Younkers Department Store - Salon Francois in Fort Dodge, Iowa. In 1958 he enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College, graduating from UNI in 1962. He was involved in residence hall government and a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.

