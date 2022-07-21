PHOENIX, AZ — Ronald Harold Harten was born on May 4, 1937 in Grand Junction, Iowa. He died July 20, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ. He was the oldest son of Harold and Edna Harten. He attended Beaver and Farnhamville, Iowa schools. After graduating from Farnhamville High School in 1955, he attended the Americanna University of Beauty Culture in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in June 1956. He was employed by Younkers Department Store - Salon Francois in Fort Dodge, Iowa. In 1958 he enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College, graduating from UNI in 1962. He was involved in residence hall government and a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.
He began his teaching career in Owatonna, Minnesota where he taught elementary and junior high school. It was during this time that he founded the Owatonna High School Indianettes dance line. He was a member of the local chapter of Elks, Exchange Club (Junior Miss Pageants), and Jaycees (Miss Minnesota Pageants). He became a charter member of the Little Theatre of Owatonna Hall of Fame after playing many major and minor roles, technical director and eventually director of several productions. His SWAN SONG was a SRO production of Camelot. During his time in Owatonna he was able to attend Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona where he received two Masters in Arts degrees - Counseling and Student Personnel Work and Masters in Counseling.
In 1977 he moved to Phoenix, AZ and began a Counseling career in the Paradise Valley United School District - Paradise Valley High School. He is most remembered for his yearly All-Star Retreat (Academic Leadership Laboratories - Students Teaming Around Responsibility). In 1990 he founded the International Baccalaureate Academic Program at North Canyon High School, from which he retired in 1997.
Ron will be remembered for his friendship by everyone he met. He had a special gift of devotion for the confused or brokenhearted and was a troubled young person's shelter in a storm. He loved his students and their families. He had a way with all kids to inspire them to be their very best. His legacy of teaching young people to live their lives in an honorable fashion will be felt by multiple generations. Ron lived his life with integrity and purpose.
Ron is survived by his brother Bob, sister-in-law Phyllis, and niece Jill and his beloved namesake, Veronica Morton.
Interment will be at the Junction Township Cemetery, Grand Junction, Iowa, with a Celebration of Life to happen at a later date in Phoenix, AZ. Memorials may be sent to the Owatonna Foundation, 108 West Park Square, Owatonna, Minnesota 55060 - www.owatonnafoundation.org
