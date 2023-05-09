Ronald E. Schmidt

OWATONNA — Ronald Erhard Schmidt passed away at Traditions Memory Care in Owatonna, Sunday, May 7, 2023, from Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 79.
OWATONNA — Ronald Erhard Schmidt passed away at Traditions Memory Care in Owatonna, Sunday, May 7, 2023, from Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 79.
Ron was born July 13, 1943, to parents Erhard and Helena (Behne) Schmidt in Owatonna, MN.
Ron "Schmidty", grew up on the family farm near Claremont with four siblings. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1961. In October 1963, he married Barbara (Krenke). They raised 3 boys in Owatonna.
Ron loved farming, bowling, a manicured lawn, and squeaky-clean vehicles. He enjoyed an Old Milwaukee and a shot of Blackberry Brandy with his lifelong friends. Ron always had a smile for everyone and would greet them with a "Howdy, Howdy, Howdy".
Ron worked at Highline Hatchery for 15 years and Federated Insurance for 28+ years doing what he loved, maintaining the buildings and being around people. He retired in 2004 from Federated and after retirement, he worked 12 years for the County at the Four Seasons building. He was deeply involved at Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving as President and being a part of many other committees. In his later years, he served on the board at Morehouse Manor.
Ron and Barb loved going up north in the summer with their boys and later just the two of them. They went on many car and bus trips, exploring the United States. Ron enjoyed attending 4-H softball games and helping with projects for the fair. He loved taking the boys with him when he helped at the farm. One lasting memory is when he picked the coldest day to put up Christmas lights. This tradition was passed down and the grandchildren knew he was the best at it. He loved having five grandchildren and was always playful and nurturing. The grandchildren loved it when he made breakfast of eggs and pancakes and for the holidays his homemade ice cream, it was always a big treat.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara; sons: Brad (Diana) Schmidt, Craig (Kelly) Schmidt, all of Owatonna and Chad (Sandi) Schmidt, Milledgeville IL; grandchildren: Samantha, Tyler, Rilee, Alexandra and Chloe Schmidt; sister Judy (Roger) Johnson; sisters-in-law Ardella and Darlene Schmidt and brothers-in-law William (Becky) and Edward (Norma) Krenke.
He was preceded in death by brothers Lowell, Darrel, and Nordean Schmidt.
Friends may greet the family beginning at 9:30 AM Monday, May 15, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery.
