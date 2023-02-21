OWATONNA — Romayne Moore, 94, of Owatonna, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Timberdale Trace.
OWATONNA — Romayne Moore, 94, of Owatonna, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Timberdale Trace.
She was born February 13, 1929 in Rochester, to Elmer and Reva (Brock) Houghtelin. Romayne graduated in 1947 from Minnesota State Academy for the Blind. She then attended and graduated from Anderson University with a Music Major. Romayne moved to Sidney, Ohio and met Richard Moore and the couple was united in marriage on August 16th, 1953. They moved back to Minnesota and were blessed with 4 children. Romayne played music in many churches and music groups over the years, as well as taking care of the children. Romayne was a proud servant of the Lord and her love of Christ was immense and played out in her life. In her free time, she composed music and poems, and she enjoyed her trips to Vienna, Hawaii and Switzerland with Richard by her side. Romayne loved and was very proud of her children and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Richard Moore of Owatonna; children Randall Moore, Gary (and Debra) Moore, Greg (and Elise) Moore, Michelle "Shelly" (and Rich) Hartsook; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father, Elmer and Reva Houghtelin; siblings, Mavis, Ron, Lois, Vyonne, Paul, and Carol.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11AM at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna. Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind.
