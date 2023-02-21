Romayne Moore

OWATONNA — Romayne Moore, 94, of Owatonna, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Timberdale Trace.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Friday, February 24, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Feb 25
Visitation
Saturday, February 25, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church
1500 18th St SE
Owatonna, MN 55060
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 25, 2023
11:00AM
Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church
1500 18th St SE
Owatonna, MN 55060
