OWATONNA — Roger Gene Summer, age 76 of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from complications of pneumonia.
Roger Gene Summer, the son of Marvin and Gertrude Summer, was born on May 7th, 1946 in Owatonna. He grew up in Owatonna, graduating from Owatonna High School in 1964.
Roger owned and operated a tree service for 12 years before becoming a self-taught auctioneer which he truly loved for 40 years. He was a Masters League pool player for many years and enjoyed traveling to state and national competitions. Roger also developed a passion for the old hit and miss engines, enjoying building & restoring them as well as buying and selling. He belonged to various clubs and organizations related to antique machinery.
He is survived by the love of his life of 33 years, Sue Meyer of Owatonna, brothers Darrel Summer, Larry (Barb) Summer, sisters Dixie Myrick, Roxanne (Tim) Sorensen, and Lisa (Kim) Huxford, his two children, Aimee and Jamie, in-laws Jim (Julie) Meyer, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Connie Summer, and in-laws Herb and Carolyn Meyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7th, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.