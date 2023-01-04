ELK RIVER, MINNESOTA — of Big Lake, Mn. passed away at Guardian Angels/Triniti Hospice in Elk River, Mn. on Dec. 30th.
He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemalan on August 18, 1927, he came to the United States at 19 to continue his education. He graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. He married Rosemary McElmuay of Sioux City in 1954. They had three children - J. Roberto, Melisa (Mike) and Richard (Kristina), and four grandchildren - Maggie, Louis, Elena and Nicolas.
Bob's entire professional career was in international sales, ending at Owatonna Tool Company with 27 years of service as Director of International Sales. During those years he established distributorships globally.
Services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1325 4th Street NW, Elk River. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday Jan, 20th from 6 - 8 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday Jan. 21st at 2:00. Memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity where he was a member for 27 years, Triniti Hospice, Elk River who provided compassionate care, or a charity of your choice.
