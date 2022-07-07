Roberta K Nelson

OWATONNA — Roberta "Bobbi" Nelson, 59, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House.
She was born in Owatonna on December 3rd, 1962, to Wilbert and Mary (Bjoraker) Ahrens. She went to school in Owatonna before working at Jostens for several years. Bobbi graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College in 2008 with her Medical Transcriptionist Certificate. She was involved in her daughters Girl Scout troop for many years. Roberta was known for her passion of dogs and daisy's. She was very loving to her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Christoffer (and Amber) Nelson, grandson Domanic Shuck of Claremont; Samantha and grandchild, Laura 'Echo' Jones of Seattle, WA; mother, Mary, partner, Jeff Dixon, sister, Ellen Walkner, best friend Jodie Erickson all of Owatonna; brother Ernie Ahrens of Keystone, SD. She was preceded in death by her father Wilbert Ahrens.
A time of fellowship will be held at Darts Park on Friday, July15th, 2022, from 3PM to 7PM, in the large pavilion.
