OWATONNA, MN — Celebration of Life for Roberta "Bobbie" Williams in Owatonna on May 13, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN. 10am to 11am is Visitation and 11am Service. Fellowship following the service.
Roberta (Bobbie) Jean Williams, age 64, of Arizona City died peacefully at her home on January 22, 2022.
Bobbie was born on July 30, 1957, in Owatonna, Minnesota; the daughter of Robert & Lorraine (Spinler) Jante. She grew up in Blooming Prairie and later married on June 25, 1977 (Scott Bartsch) and moved to Owatonna, MN. Her first job was with Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. She later. opened her own home daycare and provided services to many families in Owatonna over her 17- year career. Then joined her husband Scott Bartsch who owned & operated two convenience stores in Owatonna.
She later married Ray Williams on October 15, 1999, and they eventually moved to Arizona City, AZ. Bobbie worked for 10 years in the Casa Grande Public School as a paraprofessional in Special Education at Casa Grande Middle School. She will be missed by many, impacting the lives of the young people in the community and impacting those she worked alongside at the schools.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Ray Williams of Arizona City, AZ; two daughters, Jennie Bartsch of Arizona City, AZ, Kellie (and Jason) Sell of Owatonna, MN; a sister, Lori Trotman (and Jeff) of Rochester, MN; three grandchildren, Lillie, Grant & Dakotah; two nieces, Jessica Trotman and Rachel Trotman; two stepchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Williams of Surprise, AZ, Angie Zilm of Waseca, MN; and three step grandchildren Kiley, Arianna, Kade.
Bobbie enjoyed gardening, sports, cooking, camping and taking motorcycle rides, also helping out with school functions as well. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends & family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Lorraine Jante, and an uncle, Doug Spinler.
