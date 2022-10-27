Robert McGuire

WASECA — ROBERT ARTHUR McGUIRE, age 96 of Waseca, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Born in Waseca on September 8, 1926, Robert was the son of Arthur and Irene (McCarthy) McGuire. Bob received his education at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca, graduating with the class of 1944. He worked for Self Service Grocery Store until he entered the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, Bob was united in marriage to Jeanne Fell on April 27, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Bob joined Farmers National Bank in 1949, and worked in banking until his retirement from Valley National Bank in 1989. He served for several years as Treasurer for the City of Waseca, the Don Eustice Scholarship committee, and worked part time for Byron Farm Store. Bob enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and playing cards. He was member of the Waseca American Legion Post 228, the Sweet-Sommers VFW Post 1642 in Waseca, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
Bob is survived by his five children: Roxanne (Dan) Arndt of Owatonna, Brian (Janie) McGuire of Bellingham, WA, Matthew (Kerry) McGuire of Waseca, Michael (Becky) McGuire of Liberty Lake, WA, and Blaine (Jeff ) McGuire of Eden Prairie; seven grandchildren, Amy Arndt, Jillian Ward, Michelle Jaeschke, Ryan McGuire, Kevin McGuire, Kyle McGuire, and Blake McGuire; four great grandchildren, Adalynn Olsen, William Ward, Nora McGuire, and Finnegan McGuire; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his siblings (Kathleen Bartelt, Raymond McGuire, John McGuire); a sister-in-law (Almarie James-Flanary); and a brother-in-law (William James).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca, with Father James Starasinich officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sacred Heart Education Endowment Fund. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca is handling the arrangements.
