Robert C. Dinse

CORDOVA, NE — Robert "Bob" C. Dinse, 85, of Cordova NE passed away September 8, 2022, at Fairview Nursing Home in Fairmont, NE.
Bob was born on September 2, 1937, in Waseca, MN to Ewald and Erma (Eggers) Dinse. Bob was born into the family of God through the waters of Holy Baptism on September 26, 1937, and confirmed his faith in Jesus Christ on May 13, 1951. From that day, he lived out his faith in attending worship and partaking in the life-giving body and blood of Jesus through the Lord's Supper.
Bob grew up on a farm near Meriden, MN where he attended school through the 8th grade then attended Owatonna High School and farmed with his father. On September 21, 1963, Bob was united in marriage to Darlene J. Krueger and to this union five children were born. They rented a farm near Meriden until 1968, when they moved to a farm northeast of Owatonna. Bob continued to farm and milk cows until 1993. After he retired from farming, Bob worked at Central Valley Co-op as a truck driver until his retirement in 2014. In his free time, Bob enjoyed fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, cooking and baking. He loved walking in the beauty of God's creation and caring for all creatures.
Over his life, Bob served on the Boards of Directors for the Minnesota Farm Bureau and Central Valley Co-op. As a long-standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford, MN, he served in various leadership roles on the Board of Education, Board of Elders, and Cemetery Board. After moving to Nebraska in 2017, he became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cordova. Bob's motto was, "God first, family second, and farming third."
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; children, Robin (Bryan) Whitney of Norfolk, NE, Rachel Dinse of Owatonna, MN, William (Kristin) Dinse of New Ulm, MN, Rebecca (Rev. Brian) Tuma of Cordova, NE, Deborah (Rev. Marcel) Kohlmeyer of Tecumseh, NE; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Dinse of Meriden, MN and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy; sister-in-law, Darlene A. Dinse; brother-in-law, Eldar R. Krueger; two nieces, and one nephew.
Funeral Services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cordova, NE with the Rev. Brian Tuma officiating. Visitation at the church will begin three hours prior to the service. A visitation along with a brunch and fellowship will be held in Minnesota on Saturday, September 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church Medford, MN from 9-12. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Deerfield Township, Medford, MN. The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. John's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the form of contributions to Mission Central - LCMS World Mission in Mapleton, IA.