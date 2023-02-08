Robert "Bob" Weber

OWATONNA — Robert Joseph Weber of Waterville died February 8, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, MN. He was 75 years old.
Bob was born June 8, 1947 in a midwife's house in Morristown, the son of Joseph and Lucille (Walter) Weber. He grew up on a farm in Deerfield Township and attended Medford High School and graduated with the class of 1965. In 1968, he attended the Faribault Area Technical School. In November 1965, he joined The Minnesota Army National Guard for six years. He served his active duty at Fort Ord, CA starting in March 1967. On October 14, 1967 he was united in marriage to Bernadette Mary Miller and moved to Owatonna. They were married 55 years.
Bob started work for OTC/SPX Corporation March 28, 1966 and retired June 4, 2010, having a career of over 44 years. He worked various jobs in the shop until transferring to the IT (Information Technology) Department in June of 1969 after attending Vo Tech school. He worked all areas of IT Operations, System Programming and Application Programming and Analysis. After retiring, Bob and Bernie moved to a lake home in Waterville.
Bob was a member of the American Legion, Am Vets, Knights of Columbus, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed classic car shows, softball, football, tennis, bowling, golf, camping, playing cards and hanging out with friends and family at the lake. He truly enjoyed spending time with his children and
grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Swaminatha Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be Monday, February 13, from 4-7 PM at Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Tuesday. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. A private family burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery will take place at a later date. Military honors provided by the Steele County Funeral Unit.
Robert is survived by his wife Bernadette; three children: Gerald Weber of Owatonna, Barbara (Patrick) Steinberg of Faribault, and Brenda (Jeremy) Hanel of North Mankato; nine grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marjorie Wadekamper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family and will be given to charities of their choice. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Mary's Hospital, along with family and friends.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com