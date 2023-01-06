LAKEWOOD, OHIO — Bob was born in Owatonna, MN to William and Jane. He was raised on a family farm and attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse where 8 grades were taught. A graduate of Owatonna High School, he then attended a business college and got an associate’s degree in court reporting. He left his childhood home and moved to Cleveland, Ohio to begin his career as a court reporter. He would get married and raise a family there. After getting the work experience, he decided to branch off on his own and established his own freelance court reporting firm. He was very passionate about his business and worked diligently to make a name for himself in the industry. Even when he retired from court reporting, he proofread for other court reporters because he wanted to stay active in his field and enjoyed helping others with their work. He was a diehard Cleveland sports team fan and his favorite was baseball. He shared his love of the game/team with his 4 children and took them to countless ball games. He loved being a father and did all he could to provide comfort and happiness for his family. His legacy will be remembered by countless people near and far. Bob was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother (Thomas). He will be indescribably missed in this life by his children; Katie, Rob, Karen (Rocco) and Matthew (Sara) and his four grandchildren; Macie, Morgan, Emma and Abby; his former wife Georgianne; his sister-in-law Bette, 5 nieces and nephews; as well as by his cat Midnight. His family would like to thank his caregiver David Schneller and Holy Family Hospice for their care of him so he could have his wish to remain living in his home until his final days.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wanous as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.