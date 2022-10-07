Richard Hackerson

OWATONNA — Richard L. Hackerson, age 81, of Owatonna passed away October 6, 2022, at Birchwood Cottages.
Friends may greet the family 4-7 PM Friday, October 14 ,2022 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home.
Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis with military honors provided by Fort Snelling.
Dick was born to parents Laverne and Louella (Cronk) Hackerson in La Porte City, Iowa.
Dick graduated from Northfield High School in 1959. He then attended Mankato State University. Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1961 serving at SAC Headquarters, the Pentagon, as a Morse Code Decoder. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Dick married Susan Day on June 1, 1963, in St Paul, MN. The two moved to Owatonna in 1979. He worked most of his career as an over the road lumber and millwork salesman. He retired in 2008.
Dick was a member of The Roger Tenney Chorale, the Steele County DFL and Senior Place. He volunteered at the food shelf, Grandparents for Education and was an avid golfer.
Dick is survived by wife, Susan, of 59 years; children, Brian (Deborah) Hackerson, Apple Valley, Andrew (Alisha) Hackerson, Owatonna, Sandra (Daniel Zerr) Mighell-Hackerson, Eau Claire, Charles (Mandy) Hackerson, Inver Grove Heights, MN; 6 grandchildren; sister, Carole (Patrick) Dust, Green Valley, AZ. He was preceded in death by, parents.
"Hack's my name, wood's my game"
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Community Pathways and Young Life. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com.
