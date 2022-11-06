Richard DICK Wencl

Owatonna – Richard Dean Wencl passed away, at the age of 76 years old, at the Homestead Hospice House, on November 4, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Richard Dean Wencl, known to his family and friends as Dick, was born on December 10th, 1945, to Hubert L. and Betty Jean (Lake) Wencl in Blooming Prairie, MN. He grew up in Steele and attended District 56 school until they moved to Pratt in November of 1956. He attended Owatonna High School, graduating in 1963.
After High School, he worked a variety of jobs until he was drafted into the Army and went to Basic Training in Fort Leonard wood, MO, then he moved onto Fort Belvoir, VA, before he went to Thailand for 13 months.
Richard Wencl was united in marriage to Darlene Heskett on January 16, 1966. After returning home from his military duty, he started working at Owatonna Tool Company (OTC). From there, he started working at Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU), retiring after 28 ½ years of service. After hearing about Richard moving to the Homestead Hospice House, the staff of OPU drove their trucks to the Hospice House to do a parade to honor Richard on October 27, 2022.
After retirement, Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was always supporting his grandchildren in all their events. His biggest gift to his grandchildren was his time and unconditional love.
Richard was dedicated to everyone he knew. If you needed something, this is true. One of Richard’s greatest joys was to participate in the Honor Flight in Washington, DC, in November of 2019 and receiving a Quilt of Valor in October of 2022, given to him by the Blooming Prairie VFW.
Richard is survived by wife of 56 years, Darlene; his three children, Tracie (Doug) Zirngible, Lisa Wencl, and Jason Wencl (fiancé, Marisa Smith); and his nine grandchildren and one step-grandchild. Richard is also survived by three siblings, Robert Wencl, Douglas (Kathy) Wencl, and Linda (Leon) Ellis.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, David, who died in the Vietnam War .
Richard chose to donate his body to Mayo Clinic for research. A private burial will happen at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Homestead Hospice House in memory of Richard Wencl.
A memorial celebration of Richard’s life will happen at Trinity Lutheran Church, in the Fellowship Hall, on Saturday, November 12 from 2:00-4:00pm. Military honors, by the Steele County Honor Guard, will happen outside the church at 4:00pm.
