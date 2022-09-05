MEDFORD — Family and friends mourn the passing of Richard "Dick" Kay in his 93rd year on August 11, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to parents Joseph and Marie Kwiatkoski November 7, 1928. Having spent his childhood in southwestern Minnesota, he graduated from Minneota High School and took college extension courses from Purdue University while serving 14 months in the Navy from 1948-1949. Dick married Helen Carlson of Lynd, MN Oct 18, 1951 and moved several times before settling in Medford, MN in 1953. Together they raised five children.
Dick bought out the Walter Diers Insurance Agency Nov 1st, 1953 and in 1959 purchased the First State Bank of Medford, which he sold in 1964. Dick built the Medford Insurance Agency and the US Post Office building. His sons, Jerry and John, joined the business in the mid-70's and it was later sold in December 1996.
Dick's generosity of time, talent, and treasure was shared with civic, educational, and city affairs, serving on the Christ the King Church board. He was a 67 year member of the Owatonna Elks #1395 and Faribault Eagles #1460, as well a 62 year member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4909, Medford, and Monsignor Henry Speck 4th Degree Assembly, Owatonna. Dick also served as Medford City Clerk, on the finance committee for Medford School, and a 3 term as Medford Civic Club President. Dick and Helen enjoyed travel, family, time with friends in the community and reading.
Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Kay, his 5 children: Marilyn (Tery) Hurst, Australia, Jerry (Doreen) Kay, San Diego, Cathy (Steve) Holl, San Diego, John (Joanne) Kay, Medford, Janet (Steve Bosch) Kay, Burnsville, and 8 grandchildren: Andrew Kay (Anne Nichols), Michael (Lauren) Holl, Daniel (Megan) Holl, Alex Kay (Ashley Schauer), Amy Kay, Amber(Corrie) Kay-Bastian, Katie Kay, Kaitlin (Scott Grivell) Longfellow, and 10 great grandchildren: Marin Kay, Amariana Williams, Kariyana Williams, Bianca Williams, Jontayha Reavers, Roma Kay-Bastian, Rita Kay-Bastian, Piper Grivell, Goldie Grivell and Kellan Holl.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Kwiatkoski, his mother, Marie Kwiatkoski, daughter-in-law, Pam Kay, his sisters, Odilia Pierce and Pauline Pesek and his brother in law, James Pesek.
Dick's family would like to sincerely thank Medford Senior Care and Heartland Hospice Care for the tremendous compassion, love, and kindness they showed. The final days of loving comfort care were a true blessing to Dick and his family.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2:00- 5:00 PM, at the Medford Funeral Home with a Medford Knights of Columbus Rosary starting at 1:45 PM. Funeral mass will be held Monday, September 12, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 11 AM. Following the funeral mass friends will gather in the lower level of church for a time of lunch and fellowship.
