Richard Dick Kay

MEDFORD — Family and friends mourn the passing of Richard "Dick" Kay in his 93rd year on August 11, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to parents Joseph and Marie Kwiatkoski November 7, 1928. Having spent his childhood in southwestern Minnesota, he graduated from Minneota High School and took college extension courses from Purdue University while serving 14 months in the Navy from 1948-1949. Dick married Helen Carlson of Lynd, MN Oct 18, 1951 and moved several times before settling in Medford, MN in 1953. Together they raised five children.

Service information

Sep 11
Visitation
Sunday, September 11, 2022
2:00PM-5:00PM
Sep 11
Knights of Columbus Rosary
Sunday, September 11, 2022
1:45PM-2:00PM
Sep 12
Funeral Mass
Monday, September 12, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Christ The King
205 - 2nd Avenue NW
Medford, MN 55060
