Renata Emmans

MEDFORD — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and great-great-great grandmother has joined her Lord Today. She passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2022 at the age of 106, in the Medford Senior Care Center, in Medford where she resided. Born in Crown Minnesota, on November 29th, 1915, Renata was the second of eight children. She graduated from St. Francis High School, then went on to Eitel School of Nursing in Minneapolis where she graduated as a registered nurse. Her career as an RN spanned 50 years at Anoka Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, New Hampton, IA and Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Her retirement was short lived when at age 71 Renata began working at the Owatonna Wal-Mart. Her many friends continued to celebrate birthdays and take her to lunch after she retired at age 99 as the second oldest Wal-Mart employee in the USA. Renata loved to craft and quilt. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading scriptures daily. She loved her church family at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments