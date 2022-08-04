Renata Emmans

MEDFORD — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and great-great-great grandmother has joined her Lord Today. She passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2022 at the age of 106, in the Medford Senior Care Center, in Medford where she resided. Born in Crown Minnesota, on November 29th, 1915, Renata was the second of eight children. She graduated from St. Francis High School, then went on to Eitel School of Nursing in Minneapolis where she graduated as a registered nurse. Her career as an RN spanned 50 years at Anoka Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, New Hampton, IA and Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Her retirement was short lived when at age 71 Renata began working at the Owatonna Wal-Mart. Her many friends continued to celebrate birthdays and take her to lunch after she retired at age 99 as the second oldest Wal-Mart employee in the USA. Renata loved to craft and quilt. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading scriptures daily. She loved her church family at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Renata was preceded in death by her husband Virgil (Mike), sons Douglas and Dennie, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandson Eric, her parents Carl and Ella Stoeckel Hierlinger, brothers Harold, Merle, Elmer, Clarence, Lawrence, and sisters Mabel and Hazel. Renata's Memory will be cherished forever by her children, Richard (Nanci), Dean (Donna), and her 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff of Medford Senior Care Center and Brighton Hospice for the wonderful care that they have given to our mother.
A visitation is scheduled for August 13th, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S Owatonna, MN 55060, from 10AM-11AM, with the funeral service starting at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John Lutheran Church.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.