Raymond "Ray" Kubat

MEDFORD — Raymond "Ray" Jerome Kubat, 77, of Medford, MN, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center, MN.
He was born March 27, 1945 in Owatonna, MN, the son of Rudolph and Mary (Ripka) Kubat. He grew up in Claremont, MN, where he attended school and graduated in 1963. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota. On November 2, 1968, he married Charita Sowieja at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Dodge Center, MN. The couple lived in Claremont, MN, the Medford, MN area, Owatonna, MN and recently in Clinton Falls Township, MN.
Ray was a partner in I&R Construction and then opened a business, RK&T Construction, which he operated for more than 35 years.
When not working, Ray enjoyed spending time relaxing at the lake house in Waterville, MN, fishing with his children and grandchildren and attending the Steele County Free Fair, the Taste of Minnesota in St. Paul and the Renaissance Festival...any place where there was good food. He also enjoyed taking his family out to eat in Owatonna, MN and in various cities, over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Charita Kubat of Owatonna, MN, children, Kerry Kubat of Brooklyn Park, MN, Robert (Eleines) Kubat of Southwest Ranches, FL, Marcus Kubat of Owatonna, MN, Raelene (Daniel) Schluender of Schofield, WI, Charissa Kubat of Owatonna, MN, and Chandra (Brian) Worrell of Owatonna, MN, 18 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Shirley Buecksler of Owatonna, MN, Rose "Donna" Kelly of Haines City, FL, Bernice Spindler of Apple Valley, MN, Donald Kubat of Claremont, MN and Rita Selthun of Claremont, MN.
He was preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Mary; brothers, infant Robert Kubat and Rudolph "Rudy" Kubat; a sister, Mary Berg; and a daughter-in-law, Shawna Kubat.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN, on Sunday, April 24th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at St. John Baptiste de la Salle Catholic Church in Dodge Center, MN, on Monday from 9:00 -10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. John Baptiste de la Salle Catholic Church in Dodge Center, MN, with Father John Lasuba officiating. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.
