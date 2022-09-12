Rachel M. Gartner

CLAREMONT — Rachel Marie Gartner, 87, of Claremont, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Prairie Meadows Senior Living in Kasson, Minnesota.
She was born January 31, 1935 in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of Walter and Margaret (Kelly) Massey. She graduated from Claremont High School in 1953. Following her graduation, she worked at Mayo Clinic for three years. She married Joseph Gartner on July 11th, 1959 at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Claremont. They moved to Josephs' family farm and resided for 55 years. In 2014 they moved to Prairie Meadows Senior Living in Kasson.
Rachel taught Sunday School for several years at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, shopping and gambling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Dan (and Kimberly) Gartner of Houston, TX; daughters, Kelly (and Al) Peterson of Mankato; Rhonda (and Fred) Foster of Cannon Falls; ten grandchildren, Carson, Connor, and Chandler Gartner, Courtney (Dylan) Vollmer, and Taylor Peterson, Ryan and Grace Foster, Nathan (Hilda), Justin, and Sarah Gartner; 3 great-grandchildren, Melly and Ramon Gartner, and Michael Kaehler.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Margaret Massey, husband Joseph Gartner, son, James Gartner; sisters Ruth, and Rita; brothers Russell, Robert, Raymond, and Ronald.
Funeral services will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on Monday, September 19th, 2022 at 10:30AM with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Sunday, September 18th from 5PM-7PM. Interment will be in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Claremont.
