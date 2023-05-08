WASECA, MINNESOTA — Phyllis Ann Broughton, age 95, of Waseca passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Mayo Health Systems in Mankato.
Born on August 23,1927 in Mason City, Iowa, Phyllis was the daughter of Myron and Amie (Talbott) Atkinson. She attended Waseca Public Schools. She was united in marriage to Mickey Iverson. They spent many wonderful years together, especially at their cabin on Cedar Lake, before his passing. Together, they raised four children. Phyllis worked various jobs throughout her life, most notably at Owatonna City Hospital, Owatonna Public Schools, and most recently Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center. She married Stanley Broughton and spent many years together before his passing.
Phyllis spent most of her life serving others. She was an active member at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. At Grace, she was the Vice President of the women's group, a member of Grace Circle, the prayer chain, the food shelf, and the quilting club. She was also very involved with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and all the generations that came after. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Joan) Iverson of Alexandria, Penny (David) Isaacson of Northfield, John (Lylia) Iverson of Medford, Peggy (Curtis) Radtke of Kenyon; thirteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Mickey Iverson, Stanley Broughton; parents; two sisters; and four brothers.
The family would like to thank Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center's staff for the loving care Phyllis received over the past months along with the residents for their friendship. They would also like to thank Mayo Health Systems in Mankato for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca with Rev. Paige Whitney officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Grace Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Food Shelf.
