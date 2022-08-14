Philip Dale Stowers

DODGE CENTER — Philip Dale Stowers, 85, of Dodge Center, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, peacefully at his home with his family. Philip was born September 10, 1936, in Dodge Center to Theodore E. Stowers and Shirley J. Stowers (Giesel). He attended Dodge Center Schools, graduating in 1955. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married Susan I. Fleener on July 12, 1958. Together they had three children, Tim, Amy, and Paul. They later divorced.

