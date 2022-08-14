DODGE CENTER — Philip Dale Stowers, 85, of Dodge Center, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, peacefully at his home with his family. Philip was born September 10, 1936, in Dodge Center to Theodore E. Stowers and Shirley J. Stowers (Giesel). He attended Dodge Center Schools, graduating in 1955. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married Susan I. Fleener on July 12, 1958. Together they had three children, Tim, Amy, and Paul. They later divorced.
Philip retired from the United State Air Force after 20 years of service. He served in Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Okinawa, Japan, and various Air Force Bases around the United States. He then moved to Minnesota, living in Kasson and Dodge Center. He worked at Fairview Nursing Home in maintenance, and managed/bartended at American Legion Post 384 in Dodge Center. He married Cheryl Jean Barker on August 7, 1982. They made their home in Dodge Center.
Philip was smart, humble, patient, kind, and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed his time with family and friends visiting. He enjoyed attending grandkids sporting events. His hobbies included fishing, reading, carpentry, driving tractor, traveling, site seeing-especially the river, eagles, and watching the crops grow. Philip and Cheryl enjoyed going on golf cart rides, spending time at the cabin and boating together.
Philip is survived by his wife, Cheryl; Daughter, Amy (Jeff) Jorgenson; Stepson, Patrick (Crystal) Barker; Grandkids, Sarah Jorgenson; Laura (Cory) Vandal; Cassandra (Gordon) Law; Dustin Stowers; Step-grandkids, Haylee Barker; Eli Barker; Jourdain Hellkamp; Cameron Hellkamp; Shaelyn Hellkamp; Kaedynce Hellkamp; Great-grandkids, Isabella Jorgenson; Theodore Danh; and Cayden Vandal.
Philip was proceeded in death by his mother, father, brother, two sons, and his beloved dog, Maggie.
A visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW in Dodge Center. A private family burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.
A special thank you to Mayo Medical Center, Dr. Ashley Stantz; Mayo Clinic Hospice, Amy Jo Flaherty, Jessica Goedtel, Alisha Stahler, Joel Osterlund, Ariana Allen; Czaplewski Funeral Homes, Paul and Ben Czaplewski; and Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.
