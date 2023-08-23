...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Peter Montague Molland, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus on Friday, August 18, 2023. Peter was born on February 17, 1935, in Instow, N Devon, England to Montague and Annie Jane (Pidler) Molland. As a youngster, he kept chickens and bees and was always involved in things having to do with farming. Upon leaving school, he went to work on a neighbor's farm, a mixture of arable and cattle, a very happy period for him. In February of 1952, when he was 17, Peter emigrated to America aboard the Queen Mary, as did many people in that post-war era. He worked on farms in Iowa for several years. During that period, he was conscripted into the US Army. He served from January 1955 to December 1957 with the 41st Engineers division, spending most of his time in Germany. He then moved to rural Blooming Prairie, Minnesota and purchased a small acreage. Peter became a US citizen on March 20th, 1974. He became involved in cattle breeding working for 21st Century genetics from 1975 till 2000 when he retired. Peter enjoyed bee keeping, fishing, gardening, and playing his violin. Peter also loved going to dances where he met a wide range of good friends. It was at one of these dances in 2007 that Peter met the love of his life, Marcella Hanson. They became a couple and remained together until her death in 2018. He resided on his small acreage until his death. Peter was a wonderful, kind and very polite Englishman who will be missed by many.