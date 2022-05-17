Paul Knudsen

OAWTONNA — Paul Frederick Knudsen, 51, of Owatonna, MN, died May 16, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna, after a courageous battle with renal cancer and juvenile diabetes. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Owatonna. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the service at the church.
Paul was born in Owatonna June 21, 1970 to Fred and Eileen (Lagerstedt) Knudsen. Paul attended school in Owatonna and was a member of the graduating class of 1988. Throughout school, he was active in scouting, orchestra, and choir. He was a proud member of Troop 246 in Owatonna, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and received the Vigil Honor. After graduation, he attended Luther College and Bemidji State University, where he was a member of various choral groups.
Paul was employed by Amesbury-Truth in Owatonna for the past 27 years. He was interested in all types of music, especially classic rock. He played the guitar and enjoyed refurbishing and collecting guitars. He was interested in Native American culture. He participated in dart leagues and motorcycle events. He liked the outdoors, including camping and fishing.
Paul is survived by parents Fred and Eileen Knudsen, one brother, Karl (Angie) Knudsen, nephew, Jacob Schmidt, several aunts and uncles: Stephen (Gail) Knudsen, Juli Knudsen, Phil Wold, Lila Sillerud, Carol Lagerstedt, Gary (Carla) Lagerstedt, Jon Lagerstedt, and Mark Lagerstedt, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leslie and Mildred Knudsen and Merlon and Jennie Lagerstedt; uncles Cliff Sillerud and Lynn Lagerstedt; and aunt Jane Knudsen Wold.