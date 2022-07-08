FARIBAULT, MN — Paul Burdett Bird, dedicated Steele County farmer for over 30 years, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Mill City Senior Living Center in Faribault, Minnesota after a long battle with dementia.
Paul was born on September 30, 1933 to Lester Dale Bird and Opal Lucille Jones Bird on a farm near Newcastle, Nebraska. Shortly thereafter, his parents moved to a farm in the Nebraska hills near Ponca where Paul spent his childhood and high school years. It was here that Paul's love of the land and dedication to farming really began to take hold. By the age of six, before walking to "country school" in Ponca, Paul was up at the crack of dawn every morning helping his father with chores.
In 1953, Paul married a beautiful Irish girl by the name of Veronica Mary Walsh, known to most as Bonnie. Since Paul had recently been drafted into the U.S. Army, the young couple lived in El Paso, Texas from 1954 - 1956 near Fort Bliss. Upon discharge from the Army, Paul and Bonnie began their farming adventure in Nebraska near the small town of Ponca. The area suffered from a severe drought for three years in a row causing Paul to move his young family to Owatonna. Paul's parents, Lester and Opal, had relocated to Owatonna the previous year and sent back glowing reports about the rainfall and growing conditions.
Paul often told family members, "All I ever wanted to do was farm". Not only did Paul realize his childhood dream of being a farmer, he proved to be a very successful farmer in the Owatonna area winning several awards, including, Steele County's Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1965 and DeKalb's "200" Bushel Club Awards in 1969 and 1970, which included "all expenses paid" trips to Chicago for Paul and Bonnie. Paul was also a member of the Steele County Pork Producers. In addition, he was a Supervisor for the Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District from 1967 to 1972.
Paul's greatest love was farming (after Bonnie) but he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren who brought him so much joy.
After years of hard work, Paul retired from farming in 1993. Paul and Bonnie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Alaska. They purchased a resort trailer in Mesa, Arizona and spent decades of fun-filled winters there. After so many years working outside in the elements, Paul did enjoy escaping the Minnesota winters.
Loved ones who will miss Paul include his wife, Veronica Mary Bird (Bonnie) of Faribault, MN; his daughter, Loretta Jean Anderson of Savage, MN and her husband Lance; his son Mark Paul Bird of Minneapolis, MN; his daughter Ruth Ann Henley of Philadelphia, PA and her husband David; his son Gregory John Bird of Austin, MN and his wife Jean; his son Patrick Dale Bird of Owatonna, MN and his wife Lori; his 9 grandchildren Krista, Trent, Corey, Jessica, Jennifer, Jaclyn, Rachael, Leah and Connor; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Catherine Schwiesow and brother-in-law Robert Schwiesow of Port Angeles, WA. Paul was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Meghan Bird.
The disease of dementia posed many challenges for Paul as he was a very social person who loved to visit, tell jokes, and laugh. A private family gathering celebrating Paul's life is being planned. If you wish, you can best remember and honor Paul by giving a donation to The Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation.
Written by daughter, Ruth Ann Henley.