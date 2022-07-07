Patrick M. Lennon

OWATONNA — Pat M. Lennon, 77 of Owatonna, passed away Wednesday July 6, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1944 in Owatonna to James and Judy (Brechbiel) Lennon. Pat attended school in Owatonna and graduated from Highschool in 1963. After school Pat worked for King Company and later went to OTC. He worked at Owatonna Tool Company for 40 years retiring on March 17, 2005, on St. Patrick's Day. He married the love of his life Barbara Jean Keck on February 27, 1965. They made their home in Owatonna and were blessed with two children Pamela and Mike. Pat loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and off road four wheeling in his Jeep "the flame". He spent many years with his family at Clarks Campground on Lake Francis. He enjoyed traveling all over the United States with his wife, most notably to Alaska, Hawaii, Ireland, and spending winters in Arizona. He was a member of the Owatonna Elks, Eagles, American Legion, and the Curling Club.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, Children; Pamela Kidder and Mike (Yvonne) Lennon; grandchildren, Luke (Stephanie) Andersen, Rachel (Matt) Hanson, Kaitlyn (John Hull) Kidder, Justin (Sami) Kidder and Lindsey (Bill Clark) Doherty; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in- law Don Behrns and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; sister, Mary Jane and son-in-law Michael Kidder.
Friends may greet the family from 4-7 p.m. on Monday July 11, 2022 at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the Funeral. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Lennon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.