Patricia M. "Pat" Bishop

OWATONNA — Patricia Marie "Pat" Bishop, age 85, of Owatonna, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Traditions Assisted Living of Owatonna.
Pat was born on June 2, 1937, in Red Wing, MN, to Chester and Dorathea (Banidt) Swanson. She grew up on the family farm near West Concord and enjoyed her horses. She graduated from West Concord High School in 1955. She then moved to St. Paul to work as a legal secretary, eventually returning to Owatonna to work at the law firm of Smith & Tollefson for 30 years.
Recently having celebrated 65 years of marriage, Pat married Robert "Bob/Jake" Bishop on June 22, 1957.
A source of unconditional love for family and friends, Pat became "Mom" to many people beyond her actual family. She cooked big buffets of food for get-togethers and loved "good eaters" whose tummies she could fill with her Swedish meatballs or her "puppy chow." Whenever loved ones traveled, Pat couldn't feel settled until they were "back safe on the ground." Even in family photos, Pat had to be reminded to look at the camera, as her habit was to proudly look over her loved ones instead.
Both family and community benefited from Pat's service to others as McKinley Elementary room mother, Cub Scout den leader, Meals on Wheels volunteer, and St. John Lutheran Church parking attendant at the fair. Most notable, however, was her deep commitment, along with Bob, to the Owatonna Eagles Club, even being named Mr. & Mrs. Eagle of the Year.
In the time that she wasn't "doing" for others, Pat loved completing crossword puzzles, crafting, crocheting, fishing, and satisfying her sweet tooth. She often joked about going on "kicks" of sugary foods, like Twinkies, hot fudge sundaes, or Moon Pies.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Audrey; and brother, Kenneth, as well as many in-laws whom she considered to be her family as much as her own.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her sisters-in-law, Ida Evert and Mary Jane Bishop; and her children: Nan Hudson Bishop of Scottsville, VA; Debra (Brian Kincaid) Bishop of Cape Coral, FL; David (Sharon) of Owatonna; and Daniel (Dara) of New Prague. She is also survived by grandchildren Zac Hudson, Aurora Raske, Brandi Wiskow, Alexis O'Shea, Codie Bishop, Samantha Bishop, Alaina Bishop, and Annie Bishop. Finally, she is survived by great-grandchildren Trent, Dominick, Emmah, Adrian, Sebastian, Iliana, and Blake as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Wednesday, July 6 from 4 - 7 PM and at church one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 7 at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Pastor Jacie Richmond officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at the Zumbrota Cemetery. The family kindly requests face masks for all attending and kindly discourages those not feeling well from attending.