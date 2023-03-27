Paddy D. Schafer

OWATONNA — Paddy Doris Jones was born March 26, 1931, in Mankato to Robert Wesley and Olive B (Martin) Jones of Lake Crystal, MN. She went to country school and graduated from Lake Crystal High School. On the farm, Paddy helped her father with chores and developed her lifelong love for horses. Paddy moved to Owatonna after graduation where she worked as a milk tester assistant and secretary for the Superintendent of Schools. In 1950, Paddy met the love of her life, Larry Schafer, at a 4-H dance. They were married in 1951 and raised four sons on the Cloverdale stock farm where she was a partner in farming and a busy mom and homemaker.

