Paddy D. Schafer

OWATONNA — Paddy Doris Jones was born March 26, 1931, in Mankato to Robert Wesley and Olive B (Martin) Jones of Lake Crystal, MN. She went to country school and graduated from Lake Crystal High School. On the farm, Paddy helped her father with chores and developed her lifelong love for horses. Paddy moved to Owatonna after graduation where she worked as a milk tester assistant and secretary for the Superintendent of Schools. In 1950, Paddy met the love of her life, Larry Schafer, at a 4-H dance. They were married in 1951 and raised four sons on the Cloverdale stock farm where she was a partner in farming and a busy mom and homemaker.
The most important things in Paddy's life were her faith/church, family, community service, and travel. Paddy was active in the United Methodist Church since 1951 where she held several leadership roles and sang in the choir. Some of Paddy's community service activities included Red Cross blood drives, voter registration, Meals on Wheels, 4H, and the Clinton Falls Home Improvement Club.
Paddy's curiosity about the world fueled her world-wide travels. A sign on Paddy's refrigerator read, "To Travel is to Love Life." Throughout the years, Paddy visited all 50 states and over 30 countries. But her grandsons were her greatest treasures. She often said she would have had grandchildren first if she knew they were so much fun. In recent years, Paddy and her caffeine and conversation crew, Carrie, Durene, and Judy, met every Friday for fun and shenanigans. Paddy's zest for life and compassionate nature made her a beloved friend of many.
Paddy is survived by her four sons David (Anne Plugi), Bruce (Sandy), Jim, Lowell (Jodi Witte) and her six grandsons Walter (Tara), Justin, Philip (Bianca Wiliams-Schafer), Andrew (Carmen Schreiner), Zach (Mary Linell) and Ben. Paddy is also survived by her brother Martin Jones, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Miriam (Sig) Lygre, Carrie Urberg, Durene Shafer and Judy Horecka.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, her mother and father, half brother Dale Jones and half sister Catherine Jones Folmuth.
Funeral service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11AM with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church scholarship fund at 815 East University Street, Owatonna MN 55060 or owatonnaumc.org and Rachel's Light (Women's Shelter) PO Box 118, Owatonna, MN 55060 or rachelslight.com.