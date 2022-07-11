OWATONNA — Otto G. Rysavy peacefully passed from this life on Sunday July 10, 2022 at Traditions Senior Care Community in Owatonna, Minnesota. Otto George Rysavy was born on January 25, 1935 to Agnes Rajnet and Edward Rysavy.
He was raised on the family farm in Summit township, and he graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1953. He later joined the army and served as a tanker, guarding the Czech border during the cold war. Otto caught the travel bug while in the army, traveling throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean until just 2 1/2 years before his death. Mr. Rysavy was an avid SCUBA diver and member of the Owatonna dive club in the 1970's, and travelled with his family to many lakes in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa over the years.
Otto married Margaret Seykora on April 25, 1959; they raised their family on a small acreage in Clinton Falls township; they later divorced. On November 11, 1990 Otto married Jeanette Bredeson. Otto and Jeanette spent 32 years travelling and enjoying life together. They loved their families and enjoyed spending time with them. They spent winters in their home in Apache Junction, AZ. where they were active members of the retirement community. Otto was a plumber for most of his life, first at Riverside Plumbing and Heating of Owatonna, then with Flom Plumbing and Heating of Owatonna and eventually with Brown Printing in Waseca, MN. where he was the lead plumber for many years. After retirement Mr. Rysavy worked part time as a Plumbing Inspector for the city of Owatonna. Otto was a life-long learner and instilled curiosity and the desire to learn into his children and grandchildren.He took vocational classes in the evenings, eventually earning his Master Plumbers and Journeyman licenses, among other licenses and certifications.
Otto loved helping his family with projects, especially those that included plumbing or building. Otto was known in Owatonna and Apache Junction for helping anyone who had a plumbing project. He truly enjoyed helping others Otto remained fluent in the Czech language and remained in contact with relatives in the Czech Republic, to where he traveled many times over the years.
Otto is survived by his wife of 32 years Jeanette; Children Brian (Michele) Rysavy of Owatonna, MN; Laurie (Tim) Klein of Rochester, MN; Nancy (Tom) Chrisfield of Apple Valley, MN. Stepchildren Lynn (Debbie) of Chino Valley, AZ.; Gwen (Bruce) Smith of Fergus Falls, MN.; Holli (Jay) Johnson of Houston, MN.; Lonnie (Linda Jo) Bredeson of Eagle, CO.; Kathie Bredeson of Hudson, WI. Grandchildren Aaron Klein; Andrew (Briana) Klein; Anna (Brandon) Pyle; Daniel (Elizabeth) Rysavy; Jacob (Anissa) Klein; Scott (Davy) Chrisfield; John Chrisfield. Step grandchildren Mandy (Dennis) Reckword; Lucas (Stacy) Christensen; Jessen Bredeson; Gatlin (Kim) Bredeson; Ally Bredeson; Rachael Smith; Wren Bredeson; Andrew (Leona) Smith; Bjorn Bredeson; Soren Bredeson; Megan Bredeson; Kaitlyn Bredeson; Ellie Johnson. Great grandchildren Lincoln Pyle, Kaylin Klein, and Jackson Chrisfield. Mr. Rysavy was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Victor (Rita) Rysavy, Mary (Justin) Spinler, Ludmilla "Millie" (Joseph) Pester, and Albert Rysavy; infant great grandson Kayden Klein, and many relatives.
Funeral Mass is set Saturday July 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna Friends may greet the family on Saturday at the church starting at 9:00 AM The Owatonna Knights of Columbus will say a Rosary at 10:40 am in the church at Sacred Heart. Lunch and fellowship will follow the funeral mass at Sacred Heart.
Mr. Rysavy's final selfless gift was to donate his body to Mayo Clinic so that medical students may continue to learn from him. Internment will be at Lytomysal cemetery at a future date.
Thank you to everyone involved in Otto's care over the past 9 months: Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute of St. Paul, MN., Benedictine (Koda) Senior living Community of Owatonna, Traditions Senior Care Community of Owatonna, and the staff at Moments Hospice.
Memorials may be given in Otto's name to the charity of your choice. To leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com