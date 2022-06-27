MORRISTOWN — Orman E. Kalien, age 82, of Fredericksburg, TX and formerly of Morristown, MN, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Orman, son of Alfred and Elsie (Spitzack) Kalien was born August 6, 1939, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1957 and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Orman proudly served his country in the United States Navy with 31 years of both active and reserve service. He was a veteran of Desert Storm, serving active duty in Naples, Italy. He received 10 promotions over his career retiring at the rank of Lt. Commander, the highest rank he could attain.
Orman was united in marriage to Noreen A. Ulen in April 1962. They farmed in rural Morristown, Kenyon, and Medford until 1988, when they moved to Corpus Christi, TX. He worked on NAS Corpus Christi for various defense contractors until his retirement in 2007. They then relocated to Fredericksburg TX.
Orman served his community as a member of the Medford School Board and local 4-H and FFA chapters. He was also a member of American Legion Post #149.
Survivors include his wife, Noreen; his four children, Scott (Julie), Tim (Barbie), Shari (Dave) Zehala, Melanie Brown. 14 grandchildren: Mersadi, Madison, Stephanie (Kevin), Dustin, Tyson, Nathan, Malia, Jason, Ashleigh, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Jenna. Great grandchildren: Maelee, Sophie, Lydia, Etta. He is further survived by brother-in-law Jerry Schwichtenburg, sisters-in-law Maxine Nordmeier, Sandy (Krause) Shaltanis, and Charlene Schroeder.
Orman was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Elsie Kalien, his in-laws, Charles and Johanna Ulen, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown following the service. Military Rites will be provided by the Morristown American Legion Post #149.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Hill Country Memorial Hospice of Fredericksburg, Resurrection Lutheran Church of Fredericksburg, Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Morristown, or to a charity of one's choice.