WASECA — NORMA JEAN BULAND, age 91 of Waseca, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the New Richland Care Center.
Norma was born in Yankton, SD, on December 3, 1931, a daughter of the late Waldo Francis and Helen Susan Elizabeth James Burgi. On May 20, 1952, she married Maynard Glenn Buland, who preceded her in death in 2017. She graduated from Owatonna High School, Class of 1949. Norma went on to work for Josten's Jewelry, Thering's Department Store, Wahi's Superette as an office manager for 10 years and Erickson's in the pharmacy department. She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca, United Methodist Women, Relay for Life, and the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Norma loved playing bridge, bowling, gardening, genealogy, reading, spending time with her family, fishing and debating politics.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Susan (Reverend Peter) Law, Memphis, TN; two sons, Glenn, and Eric Buland, both of Waseca; four grandchildren, Jacob and Madeline Buland, both of Waseca, Kristy (Jeremie) Cannon, of Memphis, Dr. Joshua (Lisa) Law of Fayetteville, NC; four great-grandchildren, Joseph, Abigail and Samuel Cannon of Memphis and Nora Law of Fayetteville, NC; one sister, Betty (Lester) Oeltjenbruns of Owatonna. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother Robert Burgi.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the Service at the church. Interment will take place at the Woodville Cemetery in the spring of 2023. Memorial Contributions will be directed towards the Pine Ridge School Projects, in Pine Ridge, SD. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca is handling the arrangements.
