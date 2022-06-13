Nicolas A. Poehler

WASECA — NICOLAS ANTON POEHLER, age 50 of Waseca died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home in Waseca.
Nick was born on October 20, 1971 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was the son of Robert and Doris (Johnson) Poehler. He graduated from Waterville-Elysian/Morristown High School in 1990. He attended the University of Minnesota-Waseca and graduated from there in 1992 with an AAS degree in Landscape Design/Garden Center Management . Nick worked in the horticulture industry his entire life. He began his career with Shady Oaks Nursery and was inspired by Clayton Osland. Upon leaving Shady Oaks Nursery he went to work at Drummer's Garden Center. Nick left Drummers to help create Turtle Creek Nursery in Owatonna. Because of his hard work and dedication Turtle Creek Nursery was something Nick was very proud of. He continued to work there until the spring of 2022 when he retired from Turtle Creek Nursery in order to spend more time with his wife and daughter. Nick married Julie Johnson, who he met during college, on October 20, 2007 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca.
He loved his time at the nursery, giving tours and educating people of the various plants. Nick loved designing, creating gardens and landscaping. He loved to play basketball with his buddies. But most of all he loved his daughter Maddie. She was daddy's little girl. He was quick witted, loved good food, and Halloween was his favorite holiday. Nick loved his toys and enjoyed model trains - a hobby he shared with his dad. He loved antiques and vintage things. Nick was a true "wheeler and dealer." He loved to buy things, use them and fix them, and later sell them. He would say "you can't have everything all the time, but you can have some things some of the time."
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie and daughter Madelynne of Waseca; parents, Bob and Doris Poehler of Waterville; birth mother, Sharon (Donn) Sawyer of Pease; siblings, Chris (Eme) Poehler of Las Vegas, NV, Curt (Natalia) Horrigan of Marion, IN, and Becky (Steve) Cooper of Milaca; brother-in-law, Scott (Kandy) Johnson of Owatonna; nieces and nephews, Mary Poehler, Adreall (Joe) Mann, Mitchell Cooper, Riley Cooper, Alamby Horrigan, Tomek Horrigan, Amadea Horrigan, Tyler Prestegard, Katie (Alex) Pauley, and Adam (Caroline Scheffert) Prestegard. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nick was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Maurice and Marlys Johnson; grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins. Nick is now in heaven with our three little angels.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 3-7 PM at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will continue on Thursday, one hour before services at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Waseca.