Nels Thompson

OWATONNA — Nels Frederick Thompson, 83, of Owatonna, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his home.
Born August 16th, 1938, at Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc, Wisconsin to George and Ethel (Steffen) Thompson. He was the oldest of four brothers, Paul, Kent, and Roger.
Nels graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. Soon after, he entered the U.S. Navy where he served as an instrument navigation instructor to pilots. He advanced to E5/P1. He was honorably discharged in 1959.
Nels married Bonnie Lou Wiesman in January of 1961 until her passing in November 2010.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1966, and a Master of Science degree in 1970. He took numerous classes after his degrees. His teaching career in public schools started in McKinley Junior High in Racine, Wisconsin. In 1970, he and his family moved to a hobby farm in Steele County. He continued his teaching at North Junior High, Blooming Prairie High School, and Owatonna High School. After his retirement he mentored practice teachers for one semester with UM-Mankato (1999) and then rekindled his teaching career with Riverland Community College, ending that in 2011, for a total teaching career of 45 years. He was chosen Owatonna Teacher of the Year in 1996. He was a runner up for Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 1997. During his teaching he also coached junior high wrestling and football.
He conducted 25 mountain backpacking trips out west for hundreds of high school and college students. He was also involved in the First Lutheran Church of Hope, where he served as council president for 13 years. He also belonged to the Izaak Walton League, from whom, in 2010, he received the Dr. Walter Breckenridge Environmental Education Award, Minnesota Division and in 2011, the Conservation Award from the National Convention of the Izaak Walton League. He was also the author of over 150 Thompson's Take essays. They were primarily about wildlife. His passion was his family, teaching, and to get people to understand and enjoy biology and all things wild. He ran 5 marathons with an average time of 4 hours. His idols were John Muir and Aldo Leopold. His hobbies included most of the construction crafts, traveling, but above all, anything to do with nature and the out-of-doors. A principle interest was bird watching.
He is survived by his four sons Nathan (Carmen) Thompson of Edgerton, Eric (Anita) Thompson of Madison, WI, Dana (Jenny) Thompson of Kenyon, Ryan (Cindy) Thompson of Owatonna; special friend, Marilyn Nash; grandchildren Jordana, Garret, James, Lauren, Courtney, Logan, Madison, Nichele, Tyler, and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Cullen, Bonnie, and Aubree; brothers, Kent Thompson, and Roger Thompson; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, father, mother and a brother, Paul.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 from 4PM to 8PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:30AM at Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to Allina Hospice, Izaak Walton League, the Owatonna Chapter.