OWATONNA — Nancy Ellen Stowe, 64, of Owatonna, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
She was born in Litchfield, IL on March 9, 1959, the daughter of Roy and Lois (Monke) Niemann. She grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1977. She continued her education at Eastern Illinois University. In 1981, she was united in marriage to Jeffrey Stowe in Litchfield, IL and they moved to Baton Rouge, LA where they started a family. They moved to Owatonna in 2001. Nancy enjoyed numbers and worked as a bank teller and bookkeeper for multiple banks and businesses in LA and MN. She worked locally at KOWZ radio for over 20 years, first as Traffic Manager and then as Business Manager. She retired on March 28, 2023.
She enjoyed reading and collecting books, especially children's books. Nancy also had an ability to read people rather quickly. She loved the North Shore of Lake Superior and enjoyed trips twice a year to different locations along the shore.
Nancy is survived by her husband Jeff Stowe of Owatonna; children, Daniel (Sara) Stowe of Mounds View, and Amy Stowe of Waseca; siblings, Brian (Cindy) Niemann of Litchfield, IL, Laura (Rob) Duckert of Coleman, WI, and Glenn Niemann of West Peoria, IL, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul Niemann.
A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 4-7:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Memorials to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association are preferred.
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Stowe, please visit Tribute Store.