Nancy E. Avery

OWATONNA — Nancy Elaine Avery, 75, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna following a hard fought 14 month battle with cancer.
She was born July 17, 1947 in Owatonna, Minnesota the daughter of Marvin and Margaret (Calverley) Heidtke. She was blessed with two children, Matt and Nathan. Nancy married Allan Avery on December 19, 2009 at the Village of Yesteryear church on the fairgrounds in Owatonna. She was a self-employed Day Care provider for over 40 years. She loved her job and has kept in touch with several of "her" kids through the years. Nancy especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, road/bus trips with her husband Allan, scrapbooking, shopping, and of course garage sales.
She is survived by sons, Matthew (Kathy) Firebaugh and Nathan (Teresa) Firebaugh; step-children, Paula (Jayson) Christianson and Peggy Avery; siblings, Paul Heidtke and Kathie Alver along with many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and of course, her four-legged friend, Dozier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Margaret and her husband, Allan Avery.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Sunday, April 23rd from 2:00 - 5:00 PM and at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Hegal and Pastor Mike Walerius officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
