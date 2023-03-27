OWATONNA — Nancy Ann Dickerson, age 67, of Owatonna died on March 22, 2023, at the Owatonna Hospital after 2 years of battling an aggressive form of neuroendocrine cancer.
She was born on March 26, 1955 in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Kenneth and Harriet (Rudlong) Iverson. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1973. Following school she married Wendell Stoltz on 2/2/1974. They later divorced in 1981 (Wendell later died in 2012). She worked various jobs over the years and even joined the circus for a bit, until going back to work at Owatonna Canning Co ( Lakeside foods) until her retirement. Nancy was an avid reader with over 1000+ books in her Kindle. She enjoyed spending time in her car especially when the weather was nice, eating take out food and watching movies. One of her all-time favorites shows to watch was The Andy Griffith Show, and of course, reading. She also enjoyed collecting any kind of gadgets or accessories for her phones, tablets and electronics.
Nancy is survived by her children Leah (Scott) Lorence of Owatonna and Cole (Vanessa) Stoltz of Albert Lea. 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Duane (Charlotte) Iverson of Minneapolis, Gary (Nancy-Jo) Iverson of Albert Lea, Linda (Larry) Wilson of St. Charles, Barb (Dean) Sheely of Austin, Deb (Bill) Smith of Dixon, MT, Mike (Sana) Iverson of Jordan, and Tom (Barb) Iverson of Austin; nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one nephew.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.
