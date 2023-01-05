Nancy A. Stitz

OWATONNA — Nancy Ann Stitz (Johnson), 70, of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at United Hospital.
She was born September 18, 1952 in Albert Lea, to Carlyle and Grace Johnson. She graduated from Ellendale High School in 1970, and then went to get her accounting degree. She worked at Owatonna Tool Company and Power Team before attending Nursing school. She got her RN in 2003 and was placed in the Med Surg at the Owatonna Hospital where Nancy would work until she retired. She married LeRoy Stitz on June 7th, 1980 at Freeborn Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 2 children Megan and Matthew. Nancy enjoyed cross-stitching, sudoku puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 42 years, LeRoy Stitz of Owatonna; daughter, Megan Reid of Brownsdale; son, Matthew (Liz) Stitzmeyer of Owatonna; grandchildren, Jovante, Vivian, Annabelle, and Luella; brother Martin (Karen) Johnson; Sisters Alice and Louise; nieces, Angie, Amy, Andrea; nephews Brian and Nicholas
She was preceded in death by her Parents Carlyle and Grace; grandchildren, McKenzie and Anthony; nephew Michael; sisters Julie and Judy.
Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday January 14th, 2023 from 10AM to 11AM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Amanda Floy officiating. Burial will happen at a later date.
