Nacy W. Benjamin

OWATONNA — A service celebrating the life of Nancy Wenger Benjamin will be held at the United Methodist Church in Owatonna, Minnesota, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. An extended organ prelude by Catherine Rodland, artist in residence at St. Olaf College, will begin at 12:30 pm. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm in the Sanctuary, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall at 2:00 pm.

