Myron E. Wolters

OWATONNA — Myron Edwin Wolters, 84, of Owatonna, died Friday, October 14, 2022 at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna.
He was born March 11, 1938 in Steele County, Minnesota the son of Irving and Harrieth (Gasner) Wolters. He grew up on a farm in the Crane Creek area, attended country school at District #10 in Crane Creek and then went to Owatonna High School through the 11th grade. Following his school, he served in the National Guard and began a milk can route in Steele County along with some of Dodge and Waseca Counties, delivering to the Claremont Creamery.
On July 31, 1957, he married Beverly Balzer at the old St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. The couple rented a home on a farm in Crane Creek before moving to the family farm and eventually moving to their home in Owatonna on Beech Avenue.
Myron worked for a short time for Borden's in Owatonna and then began his career with the Owatonna Fire Department in 1970, retiring as an Engineer and Firefighter in 1992. Always being one to keep busy, he worked part time jobs on his days off from the fire department including driving school bus and delivering the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
In retirement, Myron was very active at the Eagle's Club serving meals along with his wife at events held there, yard work and cleaning. Myron and Bev were Mr. and Mrs. Eagle of the year in 2002-2003 and he was Mr. Eagle of the year in 2006.
Trips up north to the cabin near Longville to fish, outings to the casino, playing cards and visiting with everyone brought Myron great satisfaction and joy.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna and the Eagle's Club.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly Wolters of Owatonna;, sons, DeWayne Wolters (Lynda Virgin) of Longville and Daniel (Jody) Wolters of Owatonna; sister, Lorraine Carpenter of Mankato; sister-in-law, LaVonne Wolters of Owatonna and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Harrieth; brothers, Glenn (Mary Lu) Wolters and LeRoy Wolters and brother-in-law, Lowell Carpenter.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, October 17th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM and at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church, Allina Hospice or donor's choice.
