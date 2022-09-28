Molly Clarke

FULDA — Molly Jean Clarke was too good for Earth. Her heavenly father needed her and called her home following a tragic accident on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the age of 17. Molly, the daughter of Doug and Katie (Rypka) Clarke, was born on July 23, 2005 in Worthington, MN. She was baptized at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. She grew up in rural Fulda and attended Prairie Elementary in Worthington and Fulda High School, where she currently was in her Junior year. Molly had the most beautiful soul and loved Jesus. She was actively involved in St. Gabriel's parish as an alter server, minister of hospitality, and insisted on going to mass each Sunday. Molly knew Jesus and was unwavering in her faith and was actively preparing to be confirmed. She was active in cross-country, track, dance, culture club, FFA, and choir. Molly was a passionate 4-H member and was her club treasurer and a youth ambassador. She loved her 4-H friends and hanging around at the county fair. The State Fair was a highlight of her summer and she was able to showcase the fruits of her summer labor. Molly showed pigs, chickens, and many general exhibits. She loved everything about life, especially being with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her parents, Doug and Katie Clarke of Fulda, MN; sister, Mara Clarke of Fulda, MN; paternal grandparents, Steve (Donna) Clarke of Fulda, MN and Mark (Carol) Rypka of Owatonna, MN; uncles, Philip (Kayla) Clarke of Fulda, MN, Neil Clarke of Fulda, MN, Loren (Sarah) Clarke of Balaton, MN, Jeff (Pernilla) Rypka of Carlton, MN and Brian (Dani) Rypka of Owatonna, MN; best cousins, Desmond, Bixby, Torrin, Kaston, Brodik, Holden, Maverick and Kennedy Clarke, Veronica, Karl, Eddie, Georgie, Julia, and Thomas Rypka (Molly's Godson); paternal great-grandmother, Phyllis Schettler of Worthington, MN maternal great-grandparents, Marvin (Andrea) Edel of Kilkenny, MN.
Funeral services will be at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church Fulda, MN at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 with Msgr. R. Paul Heiting officiating. The pallbearers are Philip Clarke, Neil Clarke, Loren Clarke, Jeff Rypka, Brian Rypka and Torrin Clarke. Interment at St. Gabriel's Cemetery Fulda, MN.
