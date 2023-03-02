Michelle Mae Arneson

HOWARD LAKE, MN — Michelle Mae Arneson (McLaughlin), 60, passed away February 27th at her home in Howard Lake, MN. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4th, at New Journey UCC in Hutchinson, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church.

